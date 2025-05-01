Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Pahalgam Terror Attack Investigation

The Supreme Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Thursday but refused to entertain the case. The petition, presented before a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, sought the establishment of a judicial commission, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the attack. Additionally, the petition urged the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir government, CRPF, and NIA to devise an action plan to ensure the safety of citizens in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea. The court issued a stern remark on the petition, questioning whether the petitioners intended to demoralize the security forces. It advised against bringing such issues to court in the future and emphasized the need for responsibility when filing such petitions. The court observed, “This is a time when every Indian is united against terrorism. Do not undermine the morale of our armed forces. This is not the right time, and the sensitivity of the matter must be considered."

The bench clarified that its role is to resolve disputes, not to conduct investigations. "When did we acquire the expertise to conduct investigations? You are asking retired judges of the Supreme Court to investigate, but they can only deliver judgments. Do not ask us to issue orders," the court remarked. The court further questioned the logic of the petition’s requests, asking the petitioners to reconsider their approach. It suggested that the petitioner could approach the relevant High Court for concerns about issues faced by students in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby allowing the petition to be withdrawn.

The Pahalgam massacre, which occurred in April 2025, is considered one of the deadliest attacks in recent years and is believed to have been planned over several weeks. Officials involved in the investigation have stated that members of the Lashkar group arrived in Pahalgam on April 15 to conduct reconnaissance at four popular tourist spots, including Baisaran, Aru Valley, Betaab Valley, and a local amusement park. The group ultimately chose Baisaran as their target due to its lower security presence. Intelligence gathered from detained Over Ground Workers (OGWs) revealed that the terrorists stayed in Baisaran Valley for at least two days before carrying out the attack. On April 22, around 1:50 PM, they launched the assault, emerging from the surrounding pine forests. Witnesses reported that the attackers interrogated some of the victims, forcing them to recite Islamic verses. Those who failed were shot at point-blank range. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local pony handler, as well as two security personnel—one from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau. The entire assault lasted less than ten minutes.



