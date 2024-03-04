Supreme Court Orders AAP to Vacate Its Party Office Near Rouse Avenue Court by June 15

The Supreme Court has granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an extension until June 15, 2024, to vacate its offices situated at Rouse Avenue. The court's decision stems from the acknowledgment that the allocated land was originally intended for the expansion of judicial infrastructure for the Delhi High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the AAP to approach the Land and Development Office (L&DO) to secure an alternative plot for its offices. The court explicitly stated that the AAP does not possess any lawful right to continue occupying the designated land.

Supreme Court says, in view of impending general elections it gives time to AAP till June 15 to vacate its political office located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding the district judiciary. pic.twitter.com/EbFXFCIrV0 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

"We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks," the bench asserted, emphasizing the need for an expedited resolution.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the AAP, argued that despite being one of the six national parties in the country, the party had been allocated less favorable premises compared to other national parties.

"In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024, to vacate the premises so that the land allotted to expand the district judiciary’s footprint can be utilized on an expeditious basis," the court declared.

The Supreme Court had previously instructed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to convene a meeting to address the issue of encroachment by the AAP on the land designated for the High Court at Rouse Avenue.