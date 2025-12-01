Supreme Court Orders Nationwide Digital Arrest Cases to Be Transferred to CBI

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on the increasing cases of digital arrests and cyber fraud across the country. On Monday, the court ordered that all such cases nationwide be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry. The next hearing will take place after two weeks. The court also made it clear that all state police departments must fully assist the CBI. Additionally, under the IT Intermediary Rules 2021, other concerned authorities are also required to support the investigation. Chief Justice Surya Kant noted that senior citizens are among the most common victims in these crimes across many states.

Based on the information presented, the court identified three major categories of cyber fraud: digital arrest scams, investment scams, and part-time job scams. These crimes, the court said, fall under the category of serious cyber offences. Since many states earlier refused CBI investigation, the court directed them to approve it under the IT Act 2021. As many of these crimes operate beyond national borders, the Supreme Court also allowed the CBI to seek assistance from Interpol if necessary. This move aims to strengthen cross-border cooperation and bring international cybercriminal networks under scrutiny.

Supreme Court orders CBI probe into digital arrest scams



The Supreme Court also addressed issues related to SIM card misuse. The Department of Telecommunications has been instructed to present a proposal to prevent negligence in the issuance of SIM cards. The court emphasized that stricter verification systems must be introduced by all telecom operators to prevent fraudulent use. Further, the court empowered the CBI to investigate banking officials involved in suspicious account openings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accounts linked to digital arrest scams will undergo detailed scrutiny, ensuring financial accountability and preventing further losses for victims.

The Reserve Bank of India has also been made a party in the case. The Supreme Court asked RBI to explore the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to detect suspicious accounts and halt fraudulent money transfers. At a time when digital arrest, cyber fraud, and online crimes are steadily rising, this decision is seen as a crucial step. The Supreme Court’s order is expected to guide and strengthen investigative frameworks across the country, making cybercrime enforcement more effective and coordinated.