Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Allegations of Blood Clotting from COVID-19 Vaccines

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a petition alleging that administration of COVID-19 vaccines led to side-effects such as blood clotting. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra refused to entertain the plea and observed the petition was just an attempt to create a sensation.

The top court also observed what would happen if the vaccine had not been taken by the people. "We don't want to rake this up, this is just to create a sensation," the top court said. The top court also sought to know what the use of the plea was. The top court also asked the petitioner's lawyer if he had taken the medicine.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Women Passengers To Get 50% Concession on NMMT Bus Tickets – Details Inside

The lawyer replied yes. Then the court sought to know whether he suffered any side effects and the answer by the lawyer was that he didn't suffer any side effects. The plea was filed by one Priya Mishra and other who has challenged the alleged side effects of COVID vaccines.