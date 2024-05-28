Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail

In a significant development, the Supreme Court vacation bench on Tuesday refused to allow an urgent hearing of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds. The vacation bench said it's appropriate if the Chief Justice of India takes a call on the listing of the plea.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing regarding an extension of Kejriwal's interim bail. The plea, highlighting health grounds, seeks a 7-day extension for the Chief Minister.

Singhvi emphasized the critical nature of Kejriwal's health concerns, necessitating immediate judicial intervention. The request for an urgent hearing underscores the severity of the situation, aiming to secure additional time for Kejriwal's recovery. The Supreme Court's response to this plea will be closely watched, given the political implications and Kejriwal's health and his role as the Chief Minister of Delhi add layers of complexity to this case, making the court's decision pivotal. Kejriwal was initially granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court to facilitate his participation in the Lok Sabha election campaign. As per the ruling, he is required to surrender and return to Tihar Jail on June 2.

