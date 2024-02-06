Supreme Court Seeks Election Commission Response on Plea Over Duplicate Entries in Electoral Rolls

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Election Commission regarding a plea highlighting the presence of duplicate voter entries in electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued the notice to the poll panel in response to a petition filed by the NGO Samvidhan Bachao Trust.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the NGO, argued that electoral rolls have only been updated in cases of individuals who have passed away or changed their place of residence. She emphasized the lack of action taken to address the issue of duplicate names in the rolls.

The top court directed the Election Commission to submit its response concerning the failure to address duplication during data collection by district officers.