Supreme Court serves notice to Bihar govt seeking clarification on appointment of BPSC Chairman

Patna, Feb 3 The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Bihar government, seeking clarification on the appointment of Ravi Manubhai Parmar as the Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The notice was served while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging his appointment.

The petitioner, Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Singh, has argued that Parmar's appointment is "illegal" and "arbitrary", violating constitutional norms that require officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission to have an "impeccable character".

The PIL alleges that Parmar has been accused of corruption and forgery in the past and his appointment as the BPSC Chairman, raising concerns about his integrity and suitability for the post.

The issue has gained traction amid ongoing protests by candidates demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC Preliminary examination, held on December 13, 2024.

Since December 18, 2024, agitating candidates have been staging a dharna (sit-in protest) at Patna's Gardanibagh, calling their movement "Shiksha Satyagraha" in the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance.

Many aspirants had questioned Parmar's appointment, prompting the filing of this PIL.

Meanwhile, the BPSC has released the preliminary test results but said that the results are subject to the final judgment of the Patna High Court.

If the court rules against the commission, the results could be cancelled.

The agitating candidates are questioning the BPSC's decision to release the exam results despite the matter being under judicial review.

They allege that the commission acted in haste, disregarding students' grievances and the pending court judgment.

A total of 14 petitions have been filed seeking the cancellation of the BPSC examination on multiple grounds, including question paper leaks, last-minute exam centre changes, and procedural lapses.

The court has merged all petitions into one for a consolidated hearing.

Now, all eyes are on the Bihar government's response to the Supreme Court regarding Parmar's appointment, as the legal battle over his selection unfolds.

