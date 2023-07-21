Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today

The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing date of July 21 for the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark. The stay was previously dismissed by the Gujarat High Court. The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra. Earlier, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi sought an urgent hearing and brought the case to the attention of a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on July 18, after which the court agreed to hear Gandhi's plea.

In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi has expressed concerns that, if the Gujarat High Court's judgment given on July 7, is not stayed, it could lead to a curb on free speech, expression, thought and statements. The criminal defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi in 2019 by Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government.The case was in response to Gandhi's statement during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019, where he referred to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both of whom are fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India while making his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark, PTI reported.

Gandhi has said in his plea he will suffer irreparable injury if the HC order is not stayed. He has said an irreversible consequence of not staying the order will result in injustice as, because of the conviction, he currently stands disqualified as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala and cannot participate in parliamentary proceedings. Gandhi, as an interim relief, has sought an ad-interim ex-parte stay of the July 7 order of the Gujarat High court during the pendency of this appeal in the top court.The Congress leader was disqualified as an MP on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment on the charge of criminal defamation for comments he made about the Modi surname.