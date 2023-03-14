Supriya Shrinate attacks PM Modi and BJP govt for criticizing Rahul Gandhi at Lokmat National Conclave

Congress spokeperson Supriya Shrinate attacked PM Modi and BJP government in Lokmat National Conclave. PM Modi went to China in 2015 and Rahul Gandhi was criticized.

The fiery spokesperson of the Congress said that America and China are dividing the world into two parts. She said that the BJP has a problem with Rahul Gandhi after all Why doesn't he talk about Adani? Why don't we talk about inflation and employment. After all what is the relation between and Adani and PM Modi. When Saiya became the Kotwal, now why be afraid? Defending Rahul Gandhi's statement in Britain, she said why Rahul Gandhi should apologize. PM Modi should apologize to the nation.

She further said in nine years, the BJP gave a divided rate to the country. Many union ministers came here and gave speeches, due to Rahul Gandhi. In 2024, Rahul Gandhi will not contest the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. It will be decided by the Congress party.