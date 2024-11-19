Supriya Sule denies BJP’s charges in crypto fraud case

Mumbai, Nov 19 NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday denied all the allegations levelled by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in connection with cryptocurrency fraud.

“I strongly deny the charges levelled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the BJP at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum,” she said in her post on X.

Trivedi had accused leader Nana Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule of using foreign funds and unfair tactics to tilt the election result in MVA's favour.

She further said that she has filed a cyber fraud complaint with the Election Commission of India against Gaurav Mehta and Ravindranath Patil, former IPS officer from Pune.

"Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters are being resorted to, a night before the polling day. We have filed a criminal complaint to the Hon’ble ECI & the Cybercrime Department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation. The intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India," she said.

Sule’s lawyer in a complaint to the ECI said: “This is to urgently file a cyber fraud complaint against one unknown individual claiming to go by the name Gaurav Mehta and Ravindranath Patil, former IPS officer from Pune, who was spreading false, fake and malaise information against MP Supriya Sule. The said individuals are falsely alleging that certain bitcoins are being misappropriated by Nana Patole and Supriya Sule for the purpose of funds disbursement in the assembly elections. The false story has been covered by certain media houses.”

Sule through her lawyer has also made similar complaints to the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer and also to the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Maharashtra.

“Further, they have apparently attempted to create a fake voice of Supriya Sule to add fake credibility to their allegations. This amounts to criminal impersonation that too using digital means which is a grave offence as is with an intent to defraud and defame,” reads the complaint.

“The said allegations are not only completely false but are being made in a Mala file attempt to defame and tarnish the image and reputation of Supriya Sule,” it says.

“It is surprising that such allegations are being made only a night before the day of polling in Maharashtra Assembly elections, evidencing the intention behind the false story to spread false and fake information which are corrupt practices under the Representation of People Act, but also serious cyber offences under the criminal law of the country,” it further states.

“We urgently demand for an FIR to be registered under the relevant provisions of law and a thorough investigation to be undertaken to track the individuals who are spreading such false information by using digital platforms with an intent to defraud the public at large and defame the aforementioned leaders,” reads the complaint.

State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe also denied charges levelled against Nana Patole and Supriya Sule by the BJP.

“This is a failed attempt by the BJP to create a sensation. Congress will send a reply through its lawyers. The allegations were made to divert the attention from BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde's involvement in cash for votes and also seizure of cash and liquor at Nashik and Wardha respectively,” he claimed.

