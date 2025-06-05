Supriya Sule downplays not signing INDIA bloc's letter seeking special Parl session

Mumbai, June 5 NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday downplayed not signing a joint letter released by members of the opposition bloc INDIA demanding a special session of Parliament over the Pahalgam attack, citing that she was on a four-nation visit representing India as a part of Operation Sindoor outreach.

Addressing the press conference after visiting Qatar, Egypt, South Africa and Ethiopia, Sule, who represents Baramati constituency from Pune district, said her party's stand was that there was no need for debate as 'Operation Sindoor' was still underway.

"I couldn't sign the letter demanding the special session of Parliament as I was on a tour representing the country. I have shown faith and trust in my country. The tour was productive, and the leadership of all four countries – Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia – expressed strong solidarity with India and condemned all acts of terrorism," she remarked.

Sule said she had told Congress leaders that she would attend the INDIA bloc meetings after her return.

"We will ask questions to the government on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor during the Parliament's monsoon session," said Sule.

"I will go by the party line. How can I have different view?" she asked.

Sule has reiterated her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement that instead of a special session of the Parliament, the government should invite leaders from all political parties and share information involving the secrecy and security-related sensitive issues.

The 16 opposition parties representing the INDIA bloc in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened.

The government on Wednesday said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12.

Speaking about the outcome of the four-nation visit, Sule said, "The delegation comprising senior leaders from the BJP and Congress articulated India's firm stance against terrorism and our unwavering commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation. The leaders from four countries strongly supported India while condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, assuring they will together continue to fight against terrorism."

"We stand united in our fight against all forms of terrorism and in our resolve to safeguard the rights and dignity of every Indian citizen," she added.

Sule said that four countries have a close relationship with India, which they consider the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

