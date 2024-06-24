Suraj Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: H.L. Shivakumar Files Blackmail Case Against Youth Who Accused JD(S)MLC Of Assault

An accused in the sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna and also a complainant in the counter case against the youth from Arakalgud taluk is absconding. H.L. Shivakumar, a resident of Hanumanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, who identified himself as the treasurer of the Suraj Revanna, filed a case on June 21 accusing the youth from Arakalgud of blackmailing Suraj Revanna.

He alleged that the accused threatened to defame Suraj Revanna by making allegations of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Suraj Revanna, who is incarcerated in the homosexuality case, was shifted to the quarantine barrack of Parappana Agrahara Jail. Subsequently, the youth filed a sexual harassment complaint against Revanna and Shivakumar. Suraj Revanna was arrested on June 22, and the case has been transferred to the CID.