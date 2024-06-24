Suraj Revanna sexual assault case: CID takes over probe, brings JD-S leader to Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 24 The Karnataka Police's CID, which was handed over the probe in the sexual assault case involving Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former PM and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, by the state government on Sunday, has brought the JD-S MLC to Bengaluru from Hassan.

Police sources said that he will be produced before the special MP/MLA court.

Sources also said that Shivakumar, who lodged a complaint against the victim in the case and also alleged extortion, has disappeared.

ADGP, Law and Order, R. Hitendra, has directed the Director General of Police, CID Special Units and Economic Offences, to take up further investigation and submit a report after its completion.

Suraj Revanna, the brother of arrested former JD-S MP, Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal, was arrested early on Sunday in a forceful unnatural sex case by the Holenarasipura rural police in Hassan district after he appeared before them on Saturday night following the lodging of an FIR against him in an alleged sexual assault case lodged by a JD-S worker.

Suraj Revanna, who was charged under IPC's Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said that it was a political conspiracy against him.

"Baseless allegations are made against me and I outrightly reject these allegations. Things will be dealt with legally...," he said.

The victim alleged that he had met Suraj Revanna at a function and the JD-S leader had allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending intimate messages with love symbols.

The man was called to Suraj Revanna’s farmhouse where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj Revanna's elder brother Prajwal Revanna has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal. His father and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna was also arrested in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal and is out on conditional bail. His mother Bhavani Revanna is facing an investigation in the kidnapping case and was recently granted conditional bail by a court.

The Karnataka Police have also filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against Suraj Revanna under the IPC's Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

