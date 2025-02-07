Surajkund International Crafts Mela begins with MP and Odisha named as theme states

Bhopal, Feb 7 The much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela commenced in Haryana on Friday, with Madhya Pradesh and Odisha sharing the prestigious title of theme states for the first time in the event’s history.

This 17-day cultural extravaganza, running until February 23, will offer a spectacular display of regional and international crafts, handlooms, traditional arts, and a variety of multi-cuisine offerings for visitors.

A specially designed pavilion highlighting the rich heritage, crafts, and traditions of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will be strategically placed near the VIP entrance. As the theme states, both MP and Odisha will receive an increased number of stalls to exhibit their diverse art forms, craftsmanship, and cultural vibrancy.

“This is the first time that two states have been selected as theme states, allowing them an extended opportunity to showcase their artistic heritage. Out of the more than 1,200 huts at the Surajkund Craft Mela, at least 40 huts will be exclusively allocated to each state,” Anurag Uikey, an official from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, told IANS.

Madhya Pradesh’s participation will emphasize its rich artistic traditions, including indigenous crafts from various regions across the state. The event will feature live demonstrations by artisans, showcasing traditional art forms, intricate handloom weaving, and indigenous crafts. Cultural performances by folk and tribal artists will also add colour to the state’s representation.

Apart from the theme states, the fair will also welcome the eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim -- as cultural partners. These states will present their unique handloom and handicraft traditions, offering visitors a glimpse into their rich heritage.

Furthermore, the Surajkund Craft Mela will feature international participation from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Their presence will enhance the fair’s global appeal, fostering cross-cultural artistic exchanges.

In addition to cultural showcases, the fair will offer modern conveniences, with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation serving as the ticketing partner.

