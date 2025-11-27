‘Surakshit Bharat’: PM Modi to shape policing strategies at DG-IG meet in Raipur from Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off discussions on policing strategies related to Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terror and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at a two-day conference of top police officers in Raipur from November 29, an official said on Thursday.

The 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, aims to offer a platform to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges, said an official statement.

PM Modi is also expected to outline a forward-looking road map for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as LWE, counter-terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and use of forensic science and AI in policing.

The Prime Minister will also confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues.

It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual Conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge.

Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.

To bring in fresh and innovative ideas on the table, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting-edge level police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate in the Conference physically this year.

