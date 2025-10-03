Surat Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Forcing Minors to Perform Oral Sex at Knifepoint In Dindoli

A 22-year-old man in Surat has been arrested by the Dindoli police for allegedly forcing two minor boys, aged 10 and 11, to perform oral sex on him at knifepoint. The accused befriended the children by offering chocolates before luring them to a secluded area near the railway tracks behind Mahadev Temple in Chetannagar. There he allegedly first committed the crime on the 11-year-old boy and then on the 10-year-old boy. He brandished a knife, threatened to kill them and warned them against talking about the crime to anyone. He also allegedly told them he would give them money if they accompany him again.

After the crime, both boys immediately went home. That evening, the 10-year-old told his father what had happened. The family first tried to find the accused for a couple of days but could not. As they were in fear, they were confused about filing a police complaint. As the children go to school every day, the family felt that the accused could target them again and decided to file a complaint. Police have arrested the accused and booked him for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4, 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).