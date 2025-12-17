Surat Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chemical Unit in Makhiga Village; Over 10 Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out suddenly at Shri Balaji Chemical Factory located in Makhiga village of Surat district, Gujarat, triggering panic in the area. The blaze spread with alarming speed, engulfing the entire factory premises within minutes. Since the unit stored large quantities of chemicals, the fire intensified rapidly and took a dangerous form. Towering flames and thick smoke were visible from a considerable distance. More than ten fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and firefighters are working continuously to bring the situation under control amid challenging conditions.

Fire Officer Rishi Soni says, “A fire was received today morning about a fire in a chemical factory... The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot... The efforts to douse the fire are underway... The cause of the fire is unknown...”

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | Fire Officer Rishi Soni says, “A fire was received today morning about a fire in a chemical factory... The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot... The efforts to douse the fire are underway... The cause of the fire is unknown...” https://t.co/bfl0ljcwOqpic.twitter.com/ETB4lxhTL9 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

A massive fire broke out at Shri Balaji Chemical Factory, located in Makhiga village in the Palsana area of Surat.



More than ten fire trucks are working to control the blaze. Being a chemical factory, the fire has become severe. So far, there are no reports of casualties.… pic.twitter.com/0AK3ZUMnLg — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 17, 2025

Also Read: Ahmedabad Bomb Threat: Several Schools Across the City Receive Threatening Emails, Security Tightened

According to preliminary information, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, which has brought some relief to authorities. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. The intensity of the blaze created chaos in nearby areas, forcing officials to take precautionary measures. All surrounding factories were evacuated immediately to prevent further risk. Police and fire department teams sealed off the area around the chemical plant to restrict movement. Fire officials stated that extinguishing the flames could take longer due to the presence of highly inflammable chemical substances.

Villagers and eyewitnesses said they first noticed smoke billowing out of the factory, followed by loud explosions and rising flames within a short span. The sudden incident caused fear among residents living close to the industrial zone. Firefighting operations are still underway, with senior officials closely monitoring the evolving situation. Once the fire is completely doused, a detailed investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the incident. Authorities will also examine whether any safety norms or industrial regulations were violated at the chemical factory.