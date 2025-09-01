Surat Fire: 2 Workers Killed, Over 20 Injured As Blast Triggers Blaze at Textile Unit in Gujarat (VIDEO)

Surat Fire News: Two workers were killed and over 20 others injured after an explosion triggered a fire at a textile processing unit in Surat district on Monday. According to the reports, the condition of two of the injured workers is critical. The blast took place in the afternoon at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village when a chemical drum exploded, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out at a textile mill in Jolva village in Surat. Fire tenders present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/ZvHog5gmGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

"In the Jolva extension of Palsana police station, a drum blasted at a textile mill... Police, fire brigade and concerned agencies immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire (caused by the explosion). The fire has been mostly controlled," SP Gadhiya said.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | SP Rajesh Gadhiya says, "In the Jolva extension of Palsana police station, a drum blasted at a textile mill... Police, fire brigade and concerned agencies immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire (caused by the explosion).… https://t.co/yPF081fd3ypic.twitter.com/KlEfwWoxCw — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

"22 workers were injured, out of which 15 were admitted to the Palsana Hospital and the other 7 were admitted to a hospital in Surat. 2 are missing... We will search for them once the fire is doused completely. We are providing aid to the family members of the missing individuals," he added.

The exact cause of the blast has not yet been identified. At least 10 fire tenders were sent to the mill to control the blaze. Fire officials said the situation is now almost under control.