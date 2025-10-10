Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Unit in Palsana area

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 10, 2025 15:56 IST2025-10-10T15:52:46+5:302025-10-10T15:56:33+5:30

Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Unit in Palsana area

A huge fire broke out at a textile unit in Gujarat's Surat city on Friday afternoon, October 10. According to the details, the blaze erupted in Raghav Fashion Mill located in Jolva village of Palsana. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Visuals From Scene

A video shared on X shows the factory engulfed in flames and firefighters deployed at the scene using their force to douse the raging blaze. Local police and other rescue teams are at the spot.

Tags :SuratGujarat FiregujaratFactory Fire