Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Thermocol Warehouse in Kadodara, Nearby Shops Affected (Watch Video)

A sudden and massive fire broke out at a thermocol warehouse in Kadodara, Surat, on December 23, causing panic across the surrounding area. According to local media reports, the fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit. The warehouse stored a large quantity of thermocol beads, which caused the flames to escalate rapidly. Complicating the situation, an electric substation was located adjacent to the warehouse, leading to additional short circuits that further fueled the fire. The blaze also threatened a nearby lathe machine factory, raising concerns about potential property damage. The fire spread to nearby shops, reported IANS. It was brought under control by the fire brigades. When the fire broke out, five workers were trapped inside and escaped safely, reported IANS.

Fire brigade teams from Bardoli, Palsana, and Kadodara rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving news of the fire. Efforts to control the blaze began promptly, but the fire was so intense that thick smoke could be seen from up to two kilometers away. The fire caused significant disruption to traffic in the Kadodara area, blocking approximately two kilometers of roadway and creating major difficulties for commuters. The authorities are still working to bring the fire completely under control.

Surat, Gujarat: A fire broke out at a thermocol warehouse near M Square in Kadodara, spread to nearby shops, and was brought under control by fire brigades; all five workers inside escaped safely. pic.twitter.com/pqGSrpFmk3 — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2025

Also Read: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport and Other Key Cities; IndiGo Issues Advisory

A major fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Surat, Gujarat, late Monday evening (December 22, 2025). Thick smoke and towering flames were seen billowing from the site as a large portion of the warehouse was engulfed. Fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene after the blaze was reported, and firefighting operations are still underway to bring it under control. "Six godowns have been consumed by flames. Firefighting efforts have been ongoing for the past one and a half hours," said Fire Officer Jaydeep.

Several fire engines have been deployed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.