Surat Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Godadara Area (Watch Video)

Surat, Gujarat (October 15, 2025): A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in the Godadara area of Surat on Wednesday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after several hours of effort.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer S. D. Dhobi said they received information about the incident and immediately sent fire tenders from the nearest station. As the fire was intense, additional teams were called in to assist.

“The blaze is now under control,” Dhobi said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being investigated.