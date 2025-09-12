Surat Horror: Toddler Run Over by School Van, Saved After Timely Rescue, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A tragic accident took place in Gujarat's Surat, were a school van ran over a 1.5-year old girl. This incident took place on Friday, September 12 in Jahangirpura area and disturbing footage of this incident has gone viral on social media. In viral video shows girl coming out of house and vehicle without noticing the girl rans over her.

Fortunately van stop and mother and others present at location in time pulled girl out and her life was saved. According to reports, the girl sustained injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital.

Earlier, One died on the spot and three others were seriously injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Jharkhand's Simdega area on Tuesday night, September 2. The accident took place on National Highway (NH-143) near Khairan Toli under Simdega Sadar police station limits.

At the time of the accident, a class 9 student was driving the Scorpio at a high speed. The minor driver has been identified as Aman Topno, a resident of DAV Simdega. According to the news agency IANS, he was driving the vehicle with his friends Sufiyan Khan, Ayush, and Ankit toward Tuku Pani and rammed the speeding vehicle into a tree after losing control.