Surat Horror: Woman Pushes 2-Year-Old Son From 13th Floor, Then Jumps to Death

A shocking incident unfolded in Surat on Wednesday when a mother threw her two-year-old son from the 13th floor and then jumped to her own death. Police identified the woman as Pooja. The bodies of the mother and child were taken for postmortem examination. According to police, the spot where they fell was about 20 feet from an area where a Ganpati idol had been placed. Despite the proximity, people at the nearby celebration were unaware of what had happened.

The bodies were first noticed by a resident who saw them lying in a pool of blood and alerted police. The incident took place in Althan area of Surat.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Thursday. The footage showed the woman taking her son upstairs in a lift. On reaching the 13th floor, she was seen throwing the boy down. Seconds later she jumped. Both bodies were found close to each other.

Police said the woman’s family was financially well-off. The motive behind the murder-suicide remains unclear. Investigators have seized Pooja’s mobile phone and are analyzing its data to learn more about the reasons that led to the tragedy.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252