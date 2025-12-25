Surat: Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Getting Stuck on 8th Floor While Slipping From 10th Floor; Nail-Biting Video Goes Viral

A man in Gujarat's Surat narrowly escaped after he accidently slipped from 10th 10th-floor window of his flat and got stuck in the window grill of the 8th floor. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, December 25, when a 57-year-old was safely rescued by firefighters from Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES).

The incident occurred at around 8 am at the Time Galaxy-A building in the Jahangirabad area of Surat today. The man was sleeping near the window of his apartment when he accidentally fell from it, said Nitin Adiya, an SFES official, told The Times of India.

During the fall, his leg got stuck in the window grill on the 8th floor of the building, leaving him hanging upside down and unable to free himself. After receiving the information, the fire department reached the spot and began the rescue operation using ropes and cutting the grill.

Firefighters first cut the grill on the 8th floor to create access and then deployed ropes and safety belts from the 10th floor to secure the victim. After an hour of efforts, the fire team successfully rescued Adiya alive.