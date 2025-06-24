Surat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paper Mill in Tadkeshwar GIDC; Firefighters Rush to Scene (Watch Video)

Surat, Gujarat (June 24, 2025): A major fire broke out at Hare Krishna Paper Mill located in the Tadkeshwar GIDC area of Surat on Tuesday, IANS reported. Firefighting teams from Sumilon and Torrent Power rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. No casualties have been reported so far. In a video shared by news agency IANS, thick black smoke can be seen rising from the factory premises.

Surat, Gujarat: A major fire broke out at Hare Krishna Paper Mill in Tadkeshwar GIDC. Firefighting teams from Sumilon and Torrent Power arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is yet unknown pic.twitter.com/MgHyla9LYF — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025