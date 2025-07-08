Surat: One Killed, Another Injured in Armed Robbery at Jewellery Showroom in Sachin; One Accused Nabbed

A jeweller was killed and another co-worker was injured in an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery showroom in the Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat. One of the three robbers was nabbed by the locals. The others managed to escape the scene. According to the police, the incident took place at Shreenathji Jewellers' showroom at around 8.40 pm on Monday, July 8.

Four unidentified people entered the showroom and looted gold and silver ornaments at gunpoint, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) NP Gohil. Ashish, the younger brother of the jewellery store owner who was present at a nearby shop, came there and was shot by crooks twice in the chest, Gohil told the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: A jeweller was killed and another person was injured in an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery showroom in the Sachin area of ​​Surat. One of the accused was nabbed by the locals. Three others managed to escape.



ACP NP Gohil says, "Around 8.40 pm,…

Ashish was declared dead. One of the civilians chasing the accused was also injured, whose name is Nazim Sheikh, and he has an injury in his leg, he said. One of these accused was caught by the people and beaten up, and he has a serious head injury, so he has been sent to the civil hospital for further treatment.

CCTV footage recorded by nearby cameras shows the suspects running after the crime. One is seen jumping over a wall, while others follow him. Locals were also seen chasing them.

"In the preliminary investigation, the injured accused has been identified as Deepak Paswan. The other three have fled. The accused left the bag containing gold and silver jewellery, and it was given to the owner's relative, but apart from that, if they have taken anything else, then that is also being verified. Efforts are on to catch the accused," said ACP Gohil.