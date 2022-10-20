Surat: Police launches special drive to curb road accidents in the city

In a bid to curb road accidents in the city, Surat police on Wednesday took action against several bikers and drivers driving rashly, following a special drive initiated by the police ahead of the festive season.

A special drive was organized by Surat police, Gujarat, and action was taken against several bikers, who were driving in a rash style on the roads late in the night. "During the operation, expensive cars and two-wheelers were also seized," officials said.

"Keeping in view of the festive season, Surat police organized this special drive in which action has been taken against three riders, involved in rash driving", DCP Sagar Bagmar told ANI.

"The drive is conducted in the areas of Umra, Khatodara, and Althan to curb the road accidents in the city," DCP said. Added that action was taken against those, involved in tripling or were without helmets.

"We request the public to drive safely and help us to maintain law and order at the time of the festival," DCP said further.

Earlier, in June, Surat police organized a cycle rally on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"On World Environment Day, different programs are organized in the country and the world. The cyclothon was organized by Surat city police in which Surat Police personnel and different people of the city joined," said Commissioner of Police Surat, Ajay Kumar Tomar.

Notably, DCP Sagar Barmar while speaking tosaid, "The detailed information of the initiative will be provided after the drive succeeds."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor