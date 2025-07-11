Surat Tragedy: Three of Family Die in Sleep After Inhaling Smoke From Generator in Bhatha

Three members of a family died after allegedly inhaling smoke from a generator while they were asleep in their house in Gujarat's Surat district. The incident occurred in Bhatha village of Surat district on Thursday night. The victims died prima facie due to asphyxiation caused by generator smoke that filled the room they were sleeping in, Pal police inspector KL Gadh told the news agency PTI.

He said the deaths came to light when a family member went to check on the trio after they did not wake up in the morning and found them lying unconscious and informed the police. Bodies of the deceased, Balubhai Patel (76), Sitaben Rathod (56), and Vedaben Rathod (60), have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a forensics team was called to ascertain the cause.

Balubhai Patel's son Sunil said he had been living alone on a farm and worked as a watchman. He had lost his wife two months ago, and the two women were relatives visiting him.