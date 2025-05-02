Surat Tuition Teacher Claims to Be 5 Months Pregnant After Eloping with 13-Year-Old Student; Arrested

A tuition teacher who ran away with his minor student in Gujarat's Surat on Friday claimed that she's pregnant with his child. Police arrested a 23-year-old woman after a complaint was filed under BNS 137 (2) by a 13-year-old boy's father at Puna police station. The accused woman teaches in the same school where a minor studied in class 5 in the Parvat Patiya area, as per The Times of India. The twist was revealed after a woman was arrested 4 days after the incident, saying, "I am 5 months pregnant," she said during the interrogation by the police, asking why she eloped with the boy. She also revealed that the child she carrying is of her minor student's.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Chembur Agent Gets 3 Years in Prison for Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe

After the woman claimed, police also asked the 13-year-old student. He confessed that they both had physical relations multiple times. The boy lives with his parents and a sibling, age 7, in a building on the second floor of the Magob area. The family is from Rajasthan, while the teacher lives in the same society on the third floor; she's from Mehsana. The teacher has been giving tuition to the boy for the last three years.

गुजरात : सूरत में 23 साल की ट्यूशन टीचर 13 साल के छात्र को भगा ले गई। 4 दिन बाद पुलिस ने टीचर को अरेस्ट किया। पूछताछ में टीचर ने कहा– मैं 5 महीने की प्रेगनेंट हूं। ये बच्चा इसी छात्र का है। इसलिए ही छात्र को लेकर भागी थी।



पुलिस पूछताछ में छात्र ने भी टीचर से कई बार फिजिकल रिलेशन… pic.twitter.com/R3zz4hzLq5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 2, 2025

According to the police, tuition teacher Mansi left Surat with her minor student and reached Ahmedabad and then Delhi via Vadodara by bus. From there, both of them went to Jaipur and stayed in a hotel for two nights. Based on the complaint, the police booked her under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was produced before a court on Thursday, which granted one-day police custody.