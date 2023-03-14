Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train, Railways Minister shares picture

Making history, Surekha Yadav became the first woman loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Sharing her news on Twitter, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday said, Vande Bharat "powered by Nari Shakti."

Yadav now runs the Vande Bharat on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route.

Vande Bharat express was started in 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

Last February also, Prime Minister Narendra flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Solapur.

