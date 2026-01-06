Suresh Kalmadi Dies at 82: Former Pune MP and Congress Leader Passes Away

Former MP from Pune and Congress leader, Suresh Kalmadi, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 6, due to old age. He was 82 and had been battling illness for a long time. He was receiving treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. His death has cast a pall of grief over Pune’s political and social circles.

Suresh Kalmadi’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Erandwane till 2 pm today (January 6) for people to pay their last respects. He will be cremated with state honours later in the evening at Vaikunth Smashan Bhumi in Navi Peth. Several senior political leaders and their supporters from Pune have been visiting his residence for darshan.

Suresh Kalmadi Career

Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force before entering politics, where he rose to prominence. He served for several years as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, a Union Minister, and President of the Indian Olympic Association. He played a key role in putting Pune on the global map through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon.