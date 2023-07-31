Suresh Prabhu launches '1967 Parmeshwari Movement of Kashmir'

New Delhi, July 31 Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu launched author Ashish Kaul’s latest book '1967 Parmeshwari Movement of Kashmir' (Prabha Prakashan) in the national capital on Monday.

The book is deep down into an important agitation of independent India led by Kashmiri Pandits in 1967.

Triggered by the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who left home one morning never to return, this agitation brought Kashmir to a halt.

Over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits were arrested, dozens were killed and numerous were injured. Parmeshwari agitation brought to the fore a never before seen bravado of the Valley’s Pandit community.

"This is not just a story but the turning point in time that saw the former Home Minister of India come to Kashmir to sabotage the agitation.

"False promises were made to return the girl and also to end the persecution of minorities in Kashmir. However, none of them were kept. Parmeshwari was not sent home,” says author Ashish Kaul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor