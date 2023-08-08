Surprise checks at TN liquor outlets after complaints of extra money collection

Chennai, Aug 8 The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the liquor utility of the state, has decided to conduct surprise checks at its outlets following complaints from consumers that the staffers were charging an additional Rs 10 per bottle.

There were also complaints of a majority of staff not returning small changes to consumers.

In a recent raid conducted by the Tasmac senior management officials, five salesmen in its outlets in Chennai city were placed under suspension.

This was following clear evidence that the salesmen were involved in collecting Rs 10 extra per bottle from the Tasmac outlets.

The workers, according to Kancheepuram North Supervisor of Tasmac, did not have any answer on extra money being found from the premises of the outlets.

Five sales staff of shops in Nagalkeni, Tirumudivakkam, Ullagaram and Nanganallur in Kancheepuram were found to be selling bottles above MRP price and hence action was taken against them.

Sources in Tasmac told IANS that the department will conduct surprise checks across the outlets of Tamil Nadu and to straighten the corruption inside these shops.

The Tasmac has been trying to introduce Pos machines with 4G network and UPI payment mode.

However consumers are not amused and feels that the salesmen of Tasmac outlets will be charging Rs 10 extra per bottle.

Tasmac, as per the excise department figures had touched an annual sales turn over of a whopping Rs 44,0986 crore during the financial year.

