Surprise inspection: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma reviews Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181, ensures on-the-spot relief

Jaipur, Dec 8 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conducted an unannounced inspection of the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline 181 at the Secretariat on Monday, demonstrating his government’s commitment to fast, accountable governance and citizen-focused service delivery.

During the inspection at the Library Building, Chief Minister Sharma arrived while two calls were in progress -- from Sudhir of Nawalgarh (Jhunjhunu) and Nemichand of Kotputli-Behror.

He personally interacted with both individuals and issued instructions for immediate resolution of their concerns.

Caller Sudhir reported that a pole was obstructing road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) near Saw Ki Dhani, causing traffic difficulties for local residents.

Upon hearing the issue, the Chief Minister directed district administration officials to act on priority.

The obstruction was removed shortly afterwards, easing public movement and bringing visible relief to the complainant.

In another call, Nemichand, a resident of Ward No. 29, Gokalpur village, informed the Chief Minister that an uncleaned drainage line was causing wastewater overflow onto the road, posing both health and traffic hazards.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to resolve the complaint without delay.

The district administration acted immediately and cleared the drain, preventing further inconvenience.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the functioning of the helpline, complaint registration processes, and follow-up mechanisms.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring, saying: "Public service is our highest priority. Through the 181 helpline, citizens can raise issues from their homes and receive prompt solutions. We are committed to resolving every complaint with sensitivity, transparency, and accountability."

He also stated that such direct inspections help assess operational efficiency and further improve the system.

The Chief Minister's surprise visit and active resolution of complaints not only demonstrated responsive governance but also brought smiles and satisfaction to the callers whose issues were resolved on the spot.

