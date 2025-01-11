Surrender of Maoists in K'taka raises doubts, should be probed: TN BJP Chief

Mangaluru, Jan 11 Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai, who served as an IPS officer in Karnataka, said on Saturday that the process of surrender of six Maoists before the Chief Minister "raises doubts" and should be probed.

Addressing media in Mangaluru, Annamalai said, "I am observing developments in this regard in the media. I am telling all this as I was part of the Naxal surrender process in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. The surrender of Naxals before the CM in the state is a matter of investigation."

"The surrender of Naxals in Karnataka is raising doubts. The encounter of Naxal Vikram Gowda before the surrender also raised doubts," Annamalai said.

"It is said that Vikram Gowda was shot by authorities when he had approached the house to collect supplies. The residents have given interviews to the media after the encounter. They revealed that the police had arrived early and cleaned the house. Suddenly, the encounter news was flashed. Following the encounter, within no time, the surrender of six Naxals took place," he claimed.

"Our party senior leaders have already spoken and stated that the complete process of surrender of naxals is doubtful. It doesn't appear that someone has negotiated with them. Whether the Congress had used internal bickering among the Naxals is to be seen. Otherwise, overground workers who work in naxal-infested areas must have influenced the government. There are many doubts," he underlined.

"When we worked at Chikkamagaluru, the Naxals had surrendered. It is a long process. In Karnataka, the Naxal surrender policy exists and it is active. There will be a civil society and negotiations. Talks have to be held continuously. The Naxals will gather information on what they get before surrendering. They will know about the availability of bank loans and skill-based training and finally, they will surrender. While surrendering, there are certain conditions. They will have to face the cases against them and attend courts," Annamalai stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the surrendered Maoists into the mainstream by offering them roses and copies of the Indian Constitution at his home office, 'Krishna', in Bengaluru.

With the surrender of the six Maoists, the Congress-led government declared Karnataka free from the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the surrender of six Maoists before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his home office Krishna on Thursday was a "sheer act of drama".

Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri; Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa; Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru; Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur; Vasantha T. aka Ramesh from Tamil Nadu; and T.N. Jeesha from Kerala surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

