Surya Grahan after Diwali 2022: Strictly follow these Do's and Don'ts

This year's last partial solar eclipse is on October 25, coinciding with Diwali (24-25th). The partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa. This year's solar eclipse falls after the festival of lights, Diwali. It is the second and the last solar eclipse of the year which is partially visible across different parts of the world. After a time span of 27 years, the solar eclipse is taking place somewhere around Diwali.

The tithi starts at 05:27 pm on October 24, 2022, and ends in the evening on October 25, 2022. Several festivals are lined up during the Diwali season. The eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Northeast Africa and West Asia. The Surya Grahan will last for an hour. This celestial phenomenon will be observed in the northern and western regions of the country. A partial solar eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the sun and the earth.

DO’S

When the solar eclipse takes place, Lord Shiva's mantras are chanted.

Individuals should take a shower after the solar eclipse is over.

The house is cleaned by sprinkling Gangajal on the house.

During the sutak period, pregnant women need to stay indoors.

DON’TS

Cooking and eating are prohibited during this time.

The eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye.

People should not sleep during the occurrence of an eclipse.

Before the solar eclipse, all the food should be in with basil leaves, water and food.

Sharp objects are not allowed to be used.