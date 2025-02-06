‘Surya Namaskar’: Rajasthan Education Dept sets new world record

Jaipur, Feb 6 Rajasthan Education Department earned recognition from the World Book of Records, London, for enthusiastic participation in the Surya Namaskar program held on ‘Surya Saptami’ (February 3).

Representative Pratham Bhalla presented a provisional certificate to Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, at the Vidhan Sabha premises in Jaipur on Thursday.

Minister Dilawar extended his congratulations to the people of the state, particularly the children, youth, and parents, for their enthusiastic participation in the Surya Namaskar program held on February 3.

He acknowledged their collective efforts in setting a new world record. Dilawar highlighted that last year marked the first large-scale organisation of Surya Namaskar in schools across the state.

The World Book of Records assessed the ‘Surya Saptami’ initiative and recorded 1.33 crore participants performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously, setting a world record.

This year, the state’s Education Department organised a mass Surya Namaskar across all government and private schools. With 1.53 crore participants, the previous record was broken, establishing a new milestone.

"This achievement is a matter of great pride for all of us. The government is committed to ensuring the well-being of our children, as a healthy body is key to a bright future. Daily exercise is essential, which is why Surya Namaskar is incorporated into the school routine after the morning prayer. It is one of the best yoga practices for maintaining both physical and mental health," he claimed.

He also asked everyone to make Surya Namaskar a regular habit.

During the event, Bhalla officially handed over the provisional certificate and confirmed that the permanent certificate would be issued soon.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Education Secretary Krishna Kunal, Director of Secondary Education Ashish Modi, Director of Primary Education Sitaram Jat, Special Assistant to the Education Minister Jai Narayan Meena, Special Officer Satish Gupta, and other departmental officials.

