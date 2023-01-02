Suryanagari Express train derailment: 11 coaches impacted, helpline numbers issued

As many as eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express were impacted after a derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) said.

According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), NWR, "11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."

The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, the CPRO said.

Passengers said that the incident took place within five minutes after the train's departure from Marwar junction.

No casualty has been reported so far, said sources, while adding that an accident relief train had also reached the spot soon after the incident.

Northern Western Railway has also released helpline numbers for passengers and concerned family members.

For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, and 02912431646. For Pali Marwar: 02932250324. Similarly for Bandra Terminus (BDTS): 022-67647594, Borivali: 022-67634155, and for Surat: 022-67641276/2612401797.

Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said.

Passengers on board the train said that they were terrified by the derailment incident.

"The train had departed from Marwar junction five minutes before we heard a loud noise and the train stopped. We got down only to see sleeper class coaches lying off the track. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," said one of the passengers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor