Sushil Modi stood firm against injustice, corruption: Giriraj Singh, leaders pay tribute

New Delhi, Jan 5 On the 73rd birth anniversary of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister late Sushil Kumar Modi, senior leaders across party lines paid rich tributes to the veteran BJP leader, remembering his role in public life, his fight against corruption, and his lasting contribution to Bihar’s development.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, recalling Sushil Modi’s political journey, said the late leader emerged as a strong voice of justice and integrity within the BJP.

“Sushil Modi emerged as a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, standing firmly against injustice and corruption. After the late Karpoori Thakur, Sushil Modi carried forward social sensitivity and maintained a deep connection with society,” Singh said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid homage to his former deputy, visiting Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna and offering floral tributes at Sushil Modi’s portrait. The two leaders had shared a long political association and jointly steered Bihar through several key administrative and developmental phases.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha highlighted Sushil Modi’s administrative acumen and his contribution to economic reforms, particularly in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“On his death anniversary at his constituency and in his workplace, we remember him along with the people associated with him. As GST Chairman, he provided a strong foundation to the business community, bringing transparency and simplicity to trade,” Sinha said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid tribute through a post on X, noting that a statue of the former Deputy Chief Minister was unveiled in Patna on the occasion.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bihar’s former Deputy Chief Minister, our guiding politician, the most revered Sushil Kumar Modi Ji, today in Patna, the statue was unveiled in the presence of the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar Ji, and floral tributes were offered in reverence,” Choudhary wrote.

He further said that Sushil Modi had left an indelible imprint on Bihar’s progress. “He has left an indelible mark on the development of Bihar. Generations can never forget,” the Deputy CM added.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away after a prolonged illness, was widely regarded as one of Bihar’s most influential political figures. Known for his organisational skills, administrative experience, and grassroots connections, he played a crucial role in shaping Bihar’s political and economic trajectory over several decades.

