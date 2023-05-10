"Sushila Baluni's contribution in U'khand creation will be remembered": CM Dhami condoles state activist's death

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), May 10 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior state activist and former chairperson of the Uttarakhand Women's Commission Sushila Baluni.

"The contribution of Sushila Baluni in the creation of a separate Uttarakhand will always be remembered," stated the CM of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami expressed sorrow for the demise of the senior state activist. He also visited the Dhobalwala residence of Sushila Baluni and paid tribute by offering flowers on her mortal remains.

Dhami prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members.

Sushila Baluni was a veteran Uttarakhand statehood activist and former chairperson of the Uttarakhand Women's Commission who passed away at a private hospital on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Senior state activist Sushila Baluni was keeping unwell for the past few years. Baluni has three sons Vinay Baluni, Sanjay Baluni and Vijay Baluni and a daughter Shashi Bahuguna.

Leaders from across the political spectrum including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered their condolences at her passing and paid tribute to her.

