Suspected bullet hole case: Assam leader of Oppn demands forensic probe

Guwahati, Nov 14 The leader of opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has demanded an in-depth forensic examination on the suspected bullet hole mark that was earlier found at the MLA quarters in Dispur.

Saikia said, “The police have been saying that they are not sure whether the mark on the balcony of MLA hostel was from a bullet or something else. In this scenario I urge for an extensive forensic investigation.”

A suspected bullet hole in a glass window of a first floor balcony at the MLA hostel premises triggered tension in Dispur. The incident happened on Sunday night when the state capital was celebrating Diwali.

The suspected bullet hole was noticed in the balcony of the first floor of MLA hostel. At least six legislators, including the leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, live in that building.

Upon learning about the incident, a police team went to the MLA hostel on Sunday night and conducted a preliminary investigation. According to police, there are doubts whether the hole was created by a bullet or any other thing.

The Commissioner of Police at Guwahati, Diganta Barah said, “As per our primary investigation, the hole in the glass window does not look like a bullet; rather it may be created due to the hitting of a sharp object. Moreover, the object was probably thrown from inside of the building, not outside.”

Saikia told reporters on Monday, “No matter whether it is MLA hostel or any other place, the security of every citizen living in the state must be a concern for the government. From this point of view, I urge the government to take serious note of the matter.”

