Suspected case of monkeypox reported at Jaipur airport, patient sent to RUHSH

Jaipur, Oct 8 A passenger who returned from Dubai to Jaipur was sent to Rajasthan University of Health and Sciences Hospital (RUHSH) after he showed symptoms of monkeypox on Tuesday.

The medical staff isolated the passenger at Rajasthan University of Health and Sciences (RUHS) Hospital. Considering the patient was suspicious, his samples were taken and sent to the lab of Sawai Mansingh Medical College for examination. The 20-year-old suspected patient is a native of Nagaur district.

The suspected patient has mild fever and red rashes on the body. When the suspect arrived from Dubai to Jaipur by flight this morning, the medical team posted at Sanganer Airport considered him a suspected case of monkeypox on the basis of his symptoms.

“In the health check-up by the Officer at the airport, rashes were found on his body. The youth was referred to RUHS Hospital, where he was found to have chicken pox. Still, as a precaution, his blood sample has been sent to Sawai Mansingh Hospital for a monkeypox test. At present, the condition of the youth is stable and he is undergoing treatment,” Director Public Health Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur said.

Dr. Mathur said that the passengers sitting around the youth are also being traced with the help of the airport authority.

“If the youth is found positive in the test, further action will be taken as per the guidelines of the Government of India. Director of Public Health said that Dubai is not among the countries affected by monkeypox,” he said.

RUHS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ajit Singh said that special arrangements have been made in the hospital regarding monkeypox. An entire floor has been reserved for the treatment of patients suffering from monkeypox.

World Health Organisation has issued an alert regarding monkeypox. It has been declared a global public health emergency. In Rajasthan too, the Medical Department has issued an alert regarding this disease and has issued a guideline.

