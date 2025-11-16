Suspected drug peddler injured in encounter during escape bid in Assam’s Barpeta

Guwahati, Nov 16 A man suspected to be part of an active drug trafficking network in lower Assam was injured in police firing after he allegedly tried to escape from custody in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Mailkuchi village in Barpeta district, officials said.

The injured accused has been identified as Anowar Hussain, a resident of the same village, who police claim has been under surveillance for his alleged involvement in narcotics distribution across the district.

According to a senior official, a team from Tarabari Police Station in the Barpeta district had detained Hussain late on Saturday night after fresh inputs linked him to a drug-running group that had earlier managed to evade authorities.

On November 6, Tarabari Police had intercepted an Alto car during a routine check and recovered 11 soap cases containing suspected heroin, believed to have been smuggled for local distribution. The occupants of the vehicle had reportedly abandoned it and fled into nearby fields, triggering an intensive search for the network’s operatives.

Police said Hussain was being taken to various locations as part of the follow-up investigation to recover more stash linked to the earlier seizure. However, while accompanying the team during the night operation, he allegedly pushed one of the personnel and attempted to flee under the cover of darkness.

“Repeated warnings were issued, but he continued running. To stop him from escaping, the police had to open fire,” a senior officer said.

Hussain was hit in the left thigh and immediately shifted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

A team of senior officials, including Barpeta Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswas Sharma, Additional SP (Crime) Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan and Sadar DSP Jitesh Barman, visited the encounter site on Sunday morning and reviewed the sequence of events.

An official inquiry has been initiated to examine the circumstances of the firing, as mandated in all encounter-related cases in Assam. Police maintain that the crackdown on narcotics networks in Barpeta and neighbouring districts will continue, with several more suspects under the scanner.

