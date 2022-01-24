Suspected insurgent group member arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspected movements of insurgent groups, CRPF personnel along with a team of Nampong police and F/19 Assam Rifles conducted a special joint operation on the intervening night of January 22-23, in the adjoining jungle area of Namgoi.

During the operation, the joint team noticed a suspicious person and apprehended him.

As per the preliminary investigation, the individual revealed his identity as SS Rajapio NSCN-K(YA) Sepkam Lungphi. An FIR was lodged against him and he was handed over to Nampong Police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

