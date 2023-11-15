Suspected jilted lover arrested for murder of four family members in K'taka

Udupi, Nov 15 The Karnataka police have cracked the murder case in which four members of a family were killed in Udupi district of Karnataka and arrested a suspected jilted lover on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale, a resident of Sangli in Maharashtra. He worked at the Mangaluru International Airport.

He is alleged to have killed Haseena (46), her daughter Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and son Aseem (12) at their residence. Haseena's husband works in Dubai. The shocking incident was reported on November 12 from Trupthi Nagar in Udupi.

The deceased Afnan, second daughter of Haseena, worked at the Mangaluru International Airport. It is suspected that the accused who also worked there was known to Afnan. He fell in love with her and when his proposal was rejected, he had resorted to murder, the police said.

The accused Praveen has been subjected to intense grilling by the police who are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Five special teams formed to crack the murder case had gathered information that the accused had taken an auto and got off near the residence of the victims. Later, the teams found that Praveen was sheltering at a relative’s house in Kudachi in Belagavi district.

He had also assaulted Haseena's mother-in-law and threatened a young girl in the neighbourhood, who had tried to raise an alarm and had come forward to help. He had forced her to run away

