Suspected members of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind held in Bengal's Bankura

Kolkata, May 13 The West Bengal Police, on Tuesday, told that they have arrested one individual suspected to be linked to the fundamentalist group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind from Bishnipur in Bankura district, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Mostaq Mondal, a resident of remote Bogdohra village in Bankura district.

He was presented at a district court in Bankura on Tuesday afternoon, and the court remanded him to three days of police custody.

An official of the Bankura district police said that the arrested person is being questioned now by the investigating officials, who are trying to extract information from him about his other local associates.

Recently, the Bankura district police were told that Mondal had been spreading communally sensitive and anti-India messages through social media.

The Bankura district policemen started an investigation into the matter and suspected his links with the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Thereafter, the police registered a suo motu FIR against him and finally arrested him from his residence early Tuesday morning.

During the last three days, the police officers of West Bengal Police have arrested three members of the sleeper cells of the Bangladesh-based fundamentalist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) activists in the state.

While two of them, namely Aazmal Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, were arrested from Nalhati in Birbhum district, the third associate, Abasuddin Molla, was arrested from Paturi village under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha in South 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, the police officers of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, on Tuesday, have arrested one person from Barabani in West Burdwan district on charges of spreading anti-India slogans through social media.

The arrested youth, Sharif Meer, has been accused of making anti-national slogans over Operation Sindoor launched by India last week, destroying several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The police officers have also seized his mobile phone, which he mainly used to spread these anti-India slogans.

