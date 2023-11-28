Suspecting infidelity, UP man kills wife

Barabanki (UP), Nov 28 A 24-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Barabanki since he suspected her of having extramarital relations.

The blood-soaked body of victim, Rajni, was found at her home by locals on Monday who alerted the police.

Motilal Chauhan, 30, has been arrested and during questioning, he is said to have confessed to the crime.

Superintendent of police, Barabanki, Dinesh Singh said Motilal, a resident of Sitapur, used to work as a bricklayer at Meena brick field of Budhupurwa along with his wife Rajni.

They stayed in the temporary rooms built on the kiln premises. Motilal attacked his wife Rajni several times with a shovel after a verbal spat on Monday.

The police took Rajni to CHC Ghunghter and then to district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

"Later, Motilal was held, and a blood-stained shovel was also recovered from his possession," said the police.

The accused claimed that his wife had an affair with a young man from the same locality, adding that when he returned to room after work on Sunday night, he saw the young man running out, which made him lose his temper.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor