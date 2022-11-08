Suspended police officer, 3 doctors arrested in connection with rape of minor in Assam's Darrang

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Monday arrested a suspended police officer and three doctors of a government-run hospital in Darrang district in connection with a case of rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

CID registered a case vide CID police station Case No. 20/2022 U/S 120B/420/218 IPC R/W Sec7(b),(8)(1)(ii) of P.C. Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) to investigate the rape and murdered of the 13-year-old girl in Assam's Darrang district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police toldthat on Monday, the CID arrested a suspended police officer who was earlier worked as the Additional Superintendent of Police of Darrang district and three doctors of a government hospital for allegedly providing a fake post-mortem report in connection with the case.

A case vide Dhula P.S. case No. 114/2022 was registered on June 12 this year against one Krishna Kamal Baruah and another for offences of murder and rape of a 13-year-old girl child and CID registered a separate case to investigate the case.

The CPRO of Assam police further said that the arrested three doctors were produced before the court and the court sent them for two-day police custody, the police officer will be produced before the court tomorrow.

"Due to certain lapses in the investigation by Dhula P.S., the Assam Chief Minister after visiting the house of the victim has directed that the case to be transferred to CID, Assam for thorough and detailed investigation. Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers and adequate evidence has been brought on record to prove the offences of molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape under IPC and sexual assault on a minor child under POCSO Act," Rajib Saikia said.

During the investigation, CID exhumed the body and got a second postmortem conducted, consulted a panel of forensic medical experts, and conducted the DNA profiling of the main accused which matched with the fluids on the clothes of the victim girl. Accordingly, the detailed charge sheet has been filed on September 25 against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah, who is presently in judicial custody," Saikia added.

Earlier, CID arrested Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah, accused in Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/202.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor