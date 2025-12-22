Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir to announce his new party today

Kolkata, Dec 22 Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from West Bengal's Bharatpur Assembly constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, will announce his new political party on Monday.

The announcement will be made from Mirzapur, which is quite close to Beldanga, which houses the site for the proposed Babri Mosque planned by Kabir.

On Monday, he will also announce the names of the office-bearers of the new party, as well as the names of some of the district presidents. Kabir has said that he plans to contest from over 100 constituencies in the Assembly elections scheduled in the state for next year.

He has also claimed that he is confident that the candidates of his new political outfit will win a substantial number of seats in the Assembly elections, and thus would become a factor in the formation of the new state cabinet after the polls.

He had also given a call to all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political forces to unite with him and play a crucial role in ousting the current Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal, but without making any room for the BJP to grab the power.

"My task is to unite the minority voters. Our target is winning from at least 90 constituencies so that my party can play a role in forming a new government after the Assembly elections next year. Otherwise, my dream to set up Babri Masjid at Belding in Murshidabad district might remain unfulfilled," Kabir said.

He has also said that his party will field candidates both against the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, as well as against the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, at Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district.

Although Kabir himself has not made any announcement about the name of his new political party, an individual close to him said that the choice is between two names, namely the Indian Conservative Party and the Janata Unnayan Party.

However, the suspended Trinamool Congress legislator had clearly mentioned his first two choices for the logo of his new political outfit. According to him, his first choice as a logo will be “table”, while his second choice will be “twin roses”. If I do not get either of the two, I will think of the third option," he said.

After being censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership a number of times, he was officially suspended from his party earlier this month, days before the foundation-stone laying function for the proposed Babri Mosque was organised at Beldanga on December 6. The proposed mosque will be set up in line with the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 5, 1992.

