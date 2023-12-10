Suspense continues on Raj CM ahead of legislative party meeting, several MLAs meet Vasundhara

Jaipur, Dec 10 With the BJP's top leadership yet to decide on the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the state party headquarters here was deserted over the weekend, ahead of the legislative party meeting.

There were just a few party workers present in the party office on Saturday evening and told IANS that Sunday too will go dull and some "blasting news" might come up on Monday.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached Jaipur from Delhi on Sunday morning and in the afternoon, 13 BJP MLAs came to meet her at her residence, 13 Civil Lines. Some former party officials also came to meet her.

The meeting of MLAs with Vasundhara Raje before the meeting of the legislative party is being considered important. Along with the MLAs, former state President Ashok Parnami, former ministers Devi Singh Bhati and Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, and former MLA Prahlad Gunjal met her.

Meanwhile, the legislature party meeting slated to be held on Monday is also likely to be postponed.

The reason for this is believed to be President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was made observer of Rajasthan, is the MP from Lucknow and his presence is required during the President's programme.

On the other hand, till now, the MLAs do not have any information regarding the meeting of the legislative party. Party officials are also not saying anything officially.

The legislative party meeting may be postponed to Tuesday or even Wednesday.

BJP President J.P. Nadda interacted with the MLAs on Saturday night through video conferencing and spoke to them about the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and upcoming programmes of the party.

